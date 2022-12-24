0
Afriyie Barnieh has promised the club he will sign - Kwame Opare Addo

Kwame Opare Addo Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has said that the club is confident of renewing the contract of star man Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

According to Kwame Opare Addo, the communication director for Accra Hearts of Oak, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has assured the club that he will renew his contract.

The attacker has been in negotiations with the club about a contract extension, but no deal has been struck as of yet. His contract ended on December 17.

On 15 January 2020 Barnieh was signed on a three-year deal ahead of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League. He made his debut on 19 January 2020 in a 2-1 away win against Liberty Professionals.

The attacker helped the Phobians win the Ghana Premier League championship two years ago and the MTN FA Cup twice in a row.

“Authorities have sat down with Afriyie Barnieh over his contract issues for a very long time," Opare Addo told Happy FM as monitored by Footballghana.com

“The player has made the club understand that he will sign the contract extension and we are patiently waiting for him to do so because he has promised the club,”

“We have always communicated with Barnieh’s agent and the player himself and the assurance has always been the same so we are only hopeful that the consistent assurance would materialize,”

