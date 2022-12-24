Afriyie Barnieh named in Black Galaxies final squad for 2022 CHAN tournament

Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie

Accra Hearts of Oak star, Daniel Afriyie Barnie will travel with the Black Galaxies to Egypt for the pre-tournament camping ahead of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria next month.

Barnieh was reported to have been dropped from the squad due to his contract extension saga with Accra Hearts of Oak.



Per the rules governing the CHAN competition, players participating in the tournament must have a running contract with their respective clubs.



The 21-year-old contract with Hearts of Oak ends on January 12, 2023, a day before the tournament kicks off.



Daniel Afriyie Barnie has made the final squad despite not reaching an agreement with Hearts of Oak on his contract extension and is part of the travelling team to Egypt.



The team will camp in Egypt for 18 days, playing a series of high-profile friendlies before traveling to Algeria for the tournament.



Find the squad below:

Goalkeepers:



Abdulai Iddrisu, Ibrahim Danlad, William Essu.



Defenders:



Augustine Randolph, Augustine Agyapong, Dennis Korsah, Benjamin Abaidoo Konadu Yiadom, Henry Ansu, Kojo Addai, Sherif Mohammed, Solomon Adomako.



Midfielders:



Razak Kassim, Dominic Nsobila, Gladson Awako, David Abagna, Sylvester Simba.

Wingers:



Jonah Attuquaye, Evans Osei Wusu, Bright Adjei, Kwame Otu.



Strikers:



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Kofi Kordzi, Razak Yusif, Augustine Boakye.