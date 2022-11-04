Afriyie Barnieh returns, Richard Attah out as Hearts of Oak name 20-man squad to face Kotoku Royals

Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic has named a 20-man squad for the club's Ghana Premier League matchday 5 fixture against Kotoku Royals.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Suraj Seidu who missed the club's 2-1 win over Bibiani Gold Stars due to their involvement with the Ghana U-23 make their return for the trip.



Meanwhile, goalkeeper, Richard Atta, Junior Kaaba, and Yassan Outching could not make the list.



Hearts of Oak will be looking to grab their second win of the season and their second under new manager, Matxi when they visit newly promoted side Kotoku Royals.



The game will come off at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 15:00GMT kick-off time.



Below is the full Hearts of Oak squad



Goalkeepers:



Eric Ofori Antwi

Richmond Ayi



Defenders:



Samuel Inkoom



Dennis Korsah



Zakari Yakubu



Rashid Okine



Konadu Yiadom

Fatawu Mohammed



Robert Sowah



Midfielders:



Caleb Amankwah



Eric Esso



Suraj Seidu



Gladson Awako

Amankwah Baafi



Gideon Asante



Salifu Ibrahim



Forwards:



Benjamin Yorke



Jideon Otanga



Daniel Afriyie Barnie

Isaac Mensah



