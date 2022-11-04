Afriyie Barnieh returns, Richard Attah out as Hearts of Oak name 20-man squad to face Kotoku Royals

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic has named a 20-man squad for the club's Ghana Premier League matchday 5 fixture against Kotoku Royals.
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Suraj Seidu who missed the club's 2-1 win over Bibiani Gold Stars due to their involvement with the Ghana U-23 make their return for the trip.
Meanwhile, goalkeeper, Richard Atta, Junior Kaaba, and Yassan Outching could not make the list.
Hearts of Oak will be looking to grab their second win of the season and their second under new manager, Matxi when they visit newly promoted side Kotoku Royals.
The game will come off at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 15:00GMT kick-off time.
Below is the full Hearts of Oak squad
Goalkeepers:
Eric Ofori Antwi
Richmond Ayi
Defenders:
Samuel Inkoom
Dennis Korsah
Zakari Yakubu
Rashid Okine
Konadu Yiadom
Fatawu Mohammed
Robert Sowah
Midfielders:
Caleb Amankwah
Eric Esso
Suraj Seidu
Gladson Awako
Amankwah Baafi
Gideon Asante
Salifu Ibrahim
Forwards:
Benjamin Yorke
Jideon Otanga
Daniel Afriyie Barnie
Isaac Mensah
Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below
EE/KPE
- Watch how Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo swept the pitch for referees after defeat to Bechem United
- My target is Real Madrid or Barcelona - Don Bortey on his coaching dreams
- Danlad Ibrahim returns as Kotoko coach Zerbo names line up to face Bechem United
- LIVE UPDATES: Bechem United vs Asante Kotoko
- Bechem United beat Asante Kotoko 2-0 in outstanding fixture
- Read all related articles