1
Menu
Sports

Afriyie Barnieh returns, Richard Attah out as Hearts of Oak name 20-man squad to face Kotoku Royals

Hearts Of Oak 098909898 Hearts of Oak

Fri, 4 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic has named a 20-man squad for the club's Ghana Premier League matchday 5 fixture against Kotoku Royals.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Suraj Seidu who missed the club's 2-1 win over Bibiani Gold Stars due to their involvement with the Ghana U-23 make their return for the trip.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper, Richard Atta, Junior Kaaba, and Yassan Outching could not make the list.

Hearts of Oak will be looking to grab their second win of the season and their second under new manager, Matxi when they visit newly promoted side Kotoku Royals.

The game will come off at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 15:00GMT kick-off time.

Below is the full Hearts of Oak squad

Goalkeepers:

Eric Ofori Antwi

Richmond Ayi

Defenders:

Samuel Inkoom

Dennis Korsah

Zakari Yakubu

Rashid Okine

Konadu Yiadom

Fatawu Mohammed

Robert Sowah

Midfielders:

Caleb Amankwah

Eric Esso

Suraj Seidu

Gladson Awako

Amankwah Baafi

Gideon Asante

Salifu Ibrahim

Forwards:

Benjamin Yorke

Jideon Otanga

Daniel Afriyie Barnie

Isaac Mensah

Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below





EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Business is tough, the economy is tough’ – Ken Agyapong laments
Nyaho-Tamakloe is a failure, liability to NPP - Presidential staffer
How I nearly fought at a fuel station over price increment - KT Hammond
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu
Related Articles: