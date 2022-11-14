Afriyie Barnieh's mother leads family in praises after he was named in Ghana squad for World Cup

Hearts of Oak forward Afriyie Barnieh

The joy of every parent is to see their ward excelling in their chosen field and earning the family some pride and recognition.

Such is the feeling that engulfed the mother of Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh after he was named in Ghana's final squad for the 2022 World Cup.



The 21-year-old was named as one of the eight strikers representing Ghana at the 2022 World Cup which will be hosted by Qatar.



In an interview with TV3, the mother of Afriyie Barnieh expressed gratitude to God for blessing his son and family with a call-up to the World Cup.



He also commended the technical team of the Black Stars for picking his son and hoped that Barnieh will excel in Qatar.



“I thank God that my son was selected. God is great and I’m very grateful for the mercies showed my son. I’m surprised because there are lot of footballers in the country so for them to pick him means God is wonderful and with Him all things are possible,” he said.

Barnieh will thus be in the squad that will play against Switzerland in a friendly on November 17, 2022.



Whiles Barnieh was selected, the likes of Jeffery Schlupp and Joseph Paintsil were strangely left out of the squad.



Coach Otto Addo failed to disclose the reason for their exclusion except to say that the players know why they were dropped.





