Afriyie Barnieh should not start again - How Ghanaians reacted to Black Meteors' win against Congo

Black Meteors captain, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Ghanaians on social media, specifically Twitter, have suggested that Black Meteors skipper, Daniel Afriyie Barneih should be dropped to in Ghana U-23's subsequent games at the ongoing 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The demand follows the former Hearts of Oak striker's abysmal performance against Congo at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.



The FC Zurich striker was replaced at halftime by Emmanuel Yeboah, who scored two goals and assisted another to help Ghana defeat Congo 3-2 in their U-23 AFCON opener.



Along with Barnieh, Dreams FC player Sylvester Simba, who was also substituted at halftime, was criticised for a below-par performance whereas others blamed goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim and the defence for going to sleep at the death to concede two late goals.



On the flip side, two-goal hero Emmanuel Yeboah and Ernest Nuamah, who was also on the scoresheet, were lauded for their remarkable display on the afternoon.



Head coach Ibrahim Tanko has also earned praise for his double substitution at halftime, which turned the game in Ghana's favour.



The win sends Ghana tied with Morocco on the same points, 3, with goal difference separating the two while Congo and Guinea sit third and fourth respectively.



The Black Meteors will now face Morocco in the second game on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Checkout some reactions below:





Emmanuel Yeboah has made a case for a starting place in this team.

Barnieh hasn't been great for sometime new. — Victor Atsu Tamakloe ???????? (@AtsuTamakloe) June 25, 2023

They replaced Barnieh and we scored pic.twitter.com/zSQEoU93fq — Kwadwo (@Kwadwo_Hemeng) June 25, 2023

Moving forward, Ibrahim Tanko should drop Simba Sylvester, start Emanuel Yeboah upfront with Afriyie Barnieh behind him, flanked by Ernest Nuamah and Fatawu Ishahaku in a 4-2-3-1 formation and we are good to go. — @Peprah Promise Shevchenko (@Peprahpromis7) June 25, 2023

Ibrahim Tanko is what you call a proper coach. Afriyie Barnieh was having a poor game, gets substituted and Emmanuel Yeboah comes in, then bang. Things would have been different if it was the Black Stars. Worshipping personalities who have no business on the field #BlackMeteors pic.twitter.com/9iwNZJNBYd — Simon Asare (@simonasare123) June 25, 2023

Afriyie Barnieh and Sylvester Simba shouldn’t come near the team. — Nana!! (@WarrenCFC) June 25, 2023

Sylvester Simba, if not for Dreams Fc, he wouldn’t have gotten near this team — ???????? ????????????????????????????❤️????❤️ (@Mr_Atakora) June 25, 2023

Well Sylvester Simba is not a National Team player.. His Qualities are not there Yet.. If Not for Mr Kurt dis guy should hv been dropped longest.. he lacks the first Quality of a good Player.. Cant just control his Temper ????.. Football paaa nie.. pic.twitter.com/ttomxNnSp7 — ini JAHSON (@ini_JahSon) June 25, 2023

Sofian coming for Danlad’s position — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) June 25, 2023

Man of the match is Ibrahim Tanko. Saw the problems and addressed them quickly. 3 big points on the table for Ghana. — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) June 25, 2023

????????Coach Ibrahim Tanko took a really bold decision and must be applauded.



Not many Coaches can take off their Captains after only 45 minutes of a tournament.



Respect! pic.twitter.com/VPPxRNmgF8 — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) June 25, 2023

What a moment for Emmanuel Yeboah.



2 goals, 1 assist as a sub. — Kofi Daglish???????? (@DavidKofiTei) June 25, 2023

What an impact ????????Emmanuel Yeboah has had on the game!



A goal and an assist since coming on.. pic.twitter.com/cQeeHfMUq5 — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) June 25, 2023

I know someone smiling at his office in Milan as Emmanuel Yeboah puts on a show . — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) June 25, 2023

Daniel Barnieh shouldn’t start as the number 9 for the meteors anymore — Essel (@Esselguy) June 25, 2023

Ernest Nuamah is the next biggest thing in Ghana football. pic.twitter.com/yGQ7NfA6XC — Thierry Nyann ???????? (@nyannthierry) June 25, 2023

Afriyie Barnieh has really lost it.



He cannot lead the attack of this team with this poor form. — Kofi Daglish???????? (@DavidKofiTei) June 25, 2023

Emmanuel Yeboah is HIM!!!!???? — Vinyl Tong (@Vinyl_Tong) June 25, 2023

Ibrahim Tanko saved himself with those two second half substitutions!!!



Simba and Afriyie Barnieh were so poor and it was just right Emmamuel Yeboah came on (he should've started him). — EBO. (@Original_Ebo) June 25, 2023

The man who was approved by Ghana’s legendary striker Asamoah Gyan.



Took him 45 minutes to score a brace in the U-23 AFCON.



Emmanuel Yeboah 99 ideas ???? pic.twitter.com/1tg5hcDLAR — Thierry Nyann ???????? (@nyannthierry) June 25, 2023

I’m hearing Ernest Nuamah and Emmanuel Yeboah are cooking something tasty for Ghana? my motherland ❤️???????? — Mitchell (@kojowanzy) June 25, 2023

Ernest Nuamah, certainly one for the future.. pic.twitter.com/GHJS0MxlYs — King Eben (@King__Eben) June 25, 2023

A star in the making ????????



Ernest Nuamah ???? pic.twitter.com/ulsG6I8UTP — Ghanasoccernet.com (@Ghanasoccernet) June 25, 2023

How on earth was Emmanuel Yeboah doing at the bench…Afriyie Barnieh has no business to start any game …the guy’s power and pace , hardwork and movement is just sport on ???????????? — PHOBIA BIRD ???????????????????????????? (@tlimz1) June 25, 2023

