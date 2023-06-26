5
Afriyie Barnieh should not start again - How Ghanaians reacted to Black Meteors' win against Congo

Afriyie Barnieh 6457 Black Meteors captain, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Mon, 26 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians on social media, specifically Twitter, have suggested that Black Meteors skipper, Daniel Afriyie Barneih should be dropped to in Ghana U-23's subsequent games at the ongoing 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The demand follows the former Hearts of Oak striker's abysmal performance against Congo at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The FC Zurich striker was replaced at halftime by Emmanuel Yeboah, who scored two goals and assisted another to help Ghana defeat Congo 3-2 in their U-23 AFCON opener.

Along with Barnieh, Dreams FC player Sylvester Simba, who was also substituted at halftime, was criticised for a below-par performance whereas others blamed goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim and the defence for going to sleep at the death to concede two late goals.

On the flip side, two-goal hero Emmanuel Yeboah and Ernest Nuamah, who was also on the scoresheet, were lauded for their remarkable display on the afternoon.

Head coach Ibrahim Tanko has also earned praise for his double substitution at halftime, which turned the game in Ghana's favour.

The win sends Ghana tied with Morocco on the same points, 3, with goal difference separating the two while Congo and Guinea sit third and fourth respectively.

The Black Meteors will now face Morocco in the second game on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

