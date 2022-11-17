Afriyie Barnieh starts as Otto Addo names Ghana line up to face Switzerland

Black Stars

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has named Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh in his lineup to face Switzerland in a pre-World Cup friendly.

Afriyie Barnieh will play on the wings in Otto Addo's 4-2-3-1 system for the friendly.



Lawrence Ati Zigi starts in goal with Mohammed Salisu and Daniel Amartey playing in the hart of defense while Tariq Lamptey and Baba Rahman play on the right side and the left side of defense respectively.



In the midfield, Salis Samed and Elisha Owusu sit as the double pivot with Barnieh on the left flank while Jordan Ayew plays on the right.



Inaki Williams leads the attacking line with skipper Andre Dede Ayew playing behind him.



The game is set at 10:00 GMT kick-off time.

Black Stars line up in full



Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Tariq Lamptey, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Baba Rahman; Salis Samed, Elisha Owusu; Andre Ayew, Afriyie Barinieh, Jordan Ayew; Inaki Williams













EE/KPE