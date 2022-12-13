Afriyie Barnieh will not leave Hearts of Oak for free – Manager assures

Striker, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s manager, Samuel Nana Yaw Dabo, has assured that Hearts of Oak will receive a percentage of the player's transfer fee even if he fails to extend his contract.

Accra Hearts of Oak are currently sweating over Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s contract as the player is yet to renew his contract, with many clubs interested in signing him.



Although the player’s contract expires this month, his manager Yaw Dabo has disclosed that Barnieh will never leave Hearts of Oak for free.



“If Barnieh leaves today without signing a new contract, he will still give Hearts of Oak his transfer fees. I’m the one saying that because even if his contract expires he will still pay Hearts of Oak,” Yaw Dabo said in an interview with Asempa FM.



Barnieh’s stakes went high after earning a call-up in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The WAFU u-20 and AFCON u-20 champion has piqued the interest of international clubs.



The striker has won many titles, which include the Ghana Premier League, 2 FA Cups, a Super Cup, and a President’s Cup with Hearts of Oak.



JNA/BOG