Afro-Arab Group boss recognised by Supreme Ladies FC as Patron

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Alhaji Salamu Amadu, the Group Chairman of the Afro-Arab of Companies has been appointed as the Patron of Kumasi-based women's premiership side Supreme Ladies.

Alhaji Salamu, a renowned business mogul who doubles as a football administrator, was appointed as the Vice President of Nigerien Topflight side Sahel FC based in the Niger capital Niamey.



The Chief Executive Officer of Supreme Ladies FC Madam Luka Gyamfuah Ampem in her remarks hailed the Afro-Arab boss for his selfless leadership skills and commended him for the good works he is doing to reclaim the past glory of zongos in the country.



"I'm here today January 13, 2021 on behalf of Supreme Ladies FC to officially appoint Alhaji Salamu Amadu, the Afro-Arab Group scribe as the Patron of our club to help manage the affairs of the team with his esteemed reputation".



"It is always my prayers that Alhaji Salamu and his companies grow from grace to grace and may the Almighty God bless to continue to inspire the youth in the country".

Alhaji Salamu affectionately known as 'One Chair' in his acceptance remarks after the presentation of the Kente and Royals Sandals pledged his support to the Supreme Ladies FC.



"From the bottom of my heart, I wish all Ghanaians a happy new year with good health and prosperity. It very imperative for every individual to support sporting activities particularly football".



"I'm a proud supporter of the African Club of the Century Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Co-founder of a division two club in Ghana called Spartans FC also Vice President of Sahel FC in Niger so I have football at heart".



Madam Ampem presented a customised Kente made in Bonwire and Royal Slippers to Chairman Salamu to officially announced his position to the club and Asanteman.

