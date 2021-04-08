After 5 years, 207 days: Kotoko wins league match by 4 unanswered goals

Kotoko pummeled Bechem United in an outstanding Ghana Premier League fixture on Wednesday but beyond the big and unique scoreline, a sports historian has pointed out a key significance which dates back to 2015.

According to one George Mahamah who describes himself as a sports historian and researcher, the last time Kotoko hit four unanswered goals against an opposition team in the league was back in 2015.



The said game was on September 13, 2015, when the Porcupine Warriors hit four past Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the Garden City.



The then Match Day 30 fixture saw Kotoko register goals via a Jackson Owusu double and a goal each by Obed Owusu and Richard Oti.



“This is it!” a former editor of the club’s Kotoko Express newspaper, Jerome Otchere, tweeted about the fun fact.



It means that it took Kotoko five years, two hundred and seven days to hit four unanswered goals in the GPL, and they did so under former Black Stars coach, Mariano Barreto, who took over the reins only weeks back.

And uniquely, all four goals against Bechem United at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium was scored by a different player.









