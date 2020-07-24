Sports News

After leaving Persib, Michael Essien has never scored a goal

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien scored a goal in 2017 when he was playing for Persib Bandung in 2017.

In 2017, Persib conducted a mega transfer by bringing in superstar Michael Essien.



The transfer shocked Indonesian football lovers who were surprised that Persib was able to sign a player who once played for Real Madrid, Chelsea, and AC Milan.



As reported by outlet BolaSport from Soccerway, Essien played 29 matches, scored 5 goals, and had 9 yellow cards.

The last goal scored by Michael Essien was when Persib clashed with Bhayangkara FC in Week 26 of League 1 in 2017 when he scored in the 74th minute after receiving a pass from Raphael Maitimo.



Essien is now without a club after leaving Azerbaijan side FK Sabail this month.

