0
Sports News Fri, 24 Jul 2020

Click to read all about coronavirus →

After leaving Persib, Michael Essien has never scored a goal

Essien Milan Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien

Listen to the Article

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien scored a goal in 2017 when he was playing for Persib Bandung in 2017.

In 2017, Persib conducted a mega transfer by bringing in superstar Michael Essien.

The transfer shocked Indonesian football lovers who were surprised that Persib was able to sign a player who once played for Real Madrid, Chelsea, and AC Milan.

As reported by outlet BolaSport from Soccerway, Essien played 29 matches, scored 5 goals, and had 9 yellow cards.

The last goal scored by Michael Essien was when Persib clashed with Bhayangkara FC in Week 26 of League 1 in 2017 when he scored in the 74th minute after receiving a pass from Raphael Maitimo.

Essien is now without a club after leaving Azerbaijan side FK Sabail this month.

Source: footballghana.com

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: