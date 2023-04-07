6
Agbeko to fight for WBA title as undercard of Davis vs Garcia fight

Sena Agbeko FfpYY0 AAAAljZB Ghanaian boxer, Sena Agbeko

Fri, 7 Apr 2023

Ghana's Sena Agbeko will step mount the ring on April 22nd as the undercard for Gervonta Davis' highly anticipated fight against Ryan Garcia.

Agbeko (27-2, 21 KOs) will be fighting undefeated David Morrell Jr (8-0, 7 KOs) for his WBA Super Middleweight title in a twelve-round fight.

Agbeko is coming off a win against Isiah Steen last October and is looking to make a name for himself on the biggest stage in boxing.

The Ghanaian fighter has been in the sport for over 10 years and is looking to make a statement with a win against the undefeated Morrell Jr.

Agbeko has been training hard for this fight and is confident that he will be able to put on a show.

The Gervonta Davis versus Ryan Garcia is one of the most anticipated fights of the year.



