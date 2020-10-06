'Agent' Patoranking 'wants his share' of Partey's Arsenal transfer fee

Thomas Partey and Patoranking

Nigerian music superstar, Patoranking, is demanding a share of Thomas Partey's transfer fee after revealing he started the process of bringing the Ghanaian to London.

The ardent Arsenal fan disclosed a chat between him and the deputy Ghana captain in which he asked Partey to join Arsenal back in June.



Thomas Partey joined the Gunners on a long term deal on transfer deadline, leaving the Nigerian superstar elated.



"Tell Arsenal to cut my check. I started the conversation back in June," he posted on Twitter with the screenshot of their conversation.

Tell @arsenal to cut me my check...I started this conversation since June #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/AKae37N6I2 — PATORANKING (@patorankingfire) October 5, 2020

The Gunners paid Partey's Atletico Madrid release clause of 45 million pounds on the final day of transfer to finally sign their long time target.Partey had been with Atletico since 2012, making 188 appearances, in which time he won both the Europa League and Super Cup in 2018, and was a Champions League runner-up in 2016.