1
Menu
Sports

Agyemang-Badu cites Great Olympics chief in decision to leave club

Agyemang Badu SCAO Former Black Stars player, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Fri, 17 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars player, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has explained that he is leaving Great Olympics because of their Chief Executive Officer, Oluboi Commodore.

According to him, Oluboi Commodore masterminded the sacking of coach Yaw Preko who was fired on Wednesday February 15, 2022 after managing six wins in the first round of the season.

He added that the club's CEO decided to fire Yaw Preko because the coach refused to bench him in games despite the pressure mounted on him.

“Oluboi Commodore, the CEO, is the one behind my reason to quit the club. The decision by the coach to keep me playing cost him his job and this has been confirmed by four members of the technical team,” Agyemang Badu said on Asempa FM.

Agyemang-Badu played 11 league matches for the Dade Boys and was named man of the match in two of the games.

The 32-year-old announced his retirement from international football in December 2020.

It is unknown where Agyemang-Badu is headed next after leaving Great Olympics.

Watch the latest sports video on GhanaWeb TV









JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sophia Akuffo promises 'more fire' on issues of national interest
Four reasons why Ken Ofori-Atta is still at post
Ablakwa running two unregistered companies - Group alleges
My generation has failed the younger generation big time – Sophia Akuffo
Adwoa Safo 'meets' Akufo-Addo at inauguration of school in Kwabenya
Sophia Akuffo hits back at detractors
NPP MPs protest removal of Haruna from 7 committees
How did final bond subscription go from 50% to 85% in 24-hours? - Bright Simons asks
How Ghanaian 'preacher' Nana Agradaa celebrated Val's Day in red bra
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo
Related Articles: