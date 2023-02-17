Agyemang-Badu cites Great Olympics chief in decision to leave club

Former Black Stars player, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Former Black Stars player, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has explained that he is leaving Great Olympics because of their Chief Executive Officer, Oluboi Commodore.

According to him, Oluboi Commodore masterminded the sacking of coach Yaw Preko who was fired on Wednesday February 15, 2022 after managing six wins in the first round of the season.



He added that the club's CEO decided to fire Yaw Preko because the coach refused to bench him in games despite the pressure mounted on him.



“Oluboi Commodore, the CEO, is the one behind my reason to quit the club. The decision by the coach to keep me playing cost him his job and this has been confirmed by four members of the technical team,” Agyemang Badu said on Asempa FM.



Agyemang-Badu played 11 league matches for the Dade Boys and was named man of the match in two of the games.



The 32-year-old announced his retirement from international football in December 2020.



It is unknown where Agyemang-Badu is headed next after leaving Great Olympics.

Watch the latest sports video on GhanaWeb TV



















JNA/KPE