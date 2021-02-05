Agyemang-Badu compares Man Utd prodigy Diallo to Gervinho, Eto’o

Man Utd player, Amad Diallo

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has likened Manchester United whizkid, Amad Diallo, to Cameroon great Samuel Eto'o.

Agyemang-Badu, is one of several football stars who have waxed lyrical over the young Ivorian attacker, having played in Italy with Udinese and Hellas Verona.



On former Atalanta winger Diallo, he told BBC Sport: “Diallo is a mix of some quality African players.”



“He has this quality of Eto'o's of being very strong on the ball, knows how to hold the ball and is a good passer. (He is like) Gervinho when it comes to pace.”

“He is only 18-years-old and we don't need to put pressure on him, but just allow him to do what he likes best.”



“Guide him on one or two things and he'll improve and be one of the best players we've seen on the continent."