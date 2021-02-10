Agyemang Badu open to re-joining Asante Kotoko in the future

New Inter Allies FC signing, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

New Inter Allies FC signing, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu says he is open to returning to Asante Kotoko one day in the future.

The centre-back who can play as a defensive midfielder last year severed ties with the Porcupine Warriors after deciding not to renew his contract.



Today, the defender has sealed a move to Inter Allies FC to strengthen their squad for the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



Speaking to Ash FM on his latest switch, Agyemang Badu says he loves Asante Kotoko and hopes to play for his former club again.

“It’s not because of anyone that’s why I love Asante Kotoko. I’ve loved the club since. I will play for Asante Kotoko one day if that’s what God wants to happen in future,” he said.



Agyemang Badu further confirmed, “I have signed 6 months for the club [Inter Allies] and I will make sure we don’t go on relegation.”