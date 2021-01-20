Agyemang Badu praises Coach Fabin for influencing his career

Former Ghana U-17 coach, Paa Kwasi Fabin

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has lavished praises on coach Paa Kwasi Fabin, describing him as a great and intelligent manager.

Badu, who recently announced retirement from international football has his name written in the history books of the country having won the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup with the Black Satellite.



Speaking to footballmadeinghana.com, the former Udinese and Hellas Verona midfielder disclosed that the former Ghana U-17 coach was the one who engineered his move from Berlin FC to Berekum Arsenal and subsequently helped him settle in the side.



He recalls how Paa Kwasi Fabin encouraged him and even-handed him a starting role in his maiden Premier League appearance against Asante Kotoko and has therefore lavished praises on the former Asante Kotoko gaffer.



“He’s a man who knows his stuff and how to work with young chaps. He’s very intelligent and a good manager,” Badu started.



“He’s the one who brought me to Berekum Arsenal from Berlin FC and the first manager to manage me in the Premier League,” he noted.

“He knows how to encourage young players to give out their best and to play well.



“My first game under him in the Premier League was against Asante Kotoko. That was a big game but he had confidence in me and encouraged me to play well.



“Arsenal at that time had great midfielders like ‘Ballack,’ Osei Kofi Chikah, ‘Nomvete’ and James Boadu but he started me and I scored in that game,” he added.



Badu later crossed carpet and joined Asante Kotoko just a year after playing for Berekum Arsenal.