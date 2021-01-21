Agyemang Badu throws light on 'unfinished business' comment with Kotoko

Former Ghana international, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has revealed that his unfinished business with Asante Kotoko does not necessarily mean he will return to the club as a player.

According to the former Udinese star, his playing career will end in Europe.



Badu, a member of the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup-winning team had always said he will return to the folds of the Porcupine Warriors because he has an unfinished business with them.



In an interview with Footballmadeinghana.com, he reiterated his desire to return to Asante Kotoko in a different capacity after hanging his boots, clearly revealing he will not be playing for the Reds as many of their fans thought.



“I always say I have unfinished business with Kotoko,” he said.



“I’ll be coming back to Kotoko but not to play football but to work with them in other capacities,” he added.

With Asamoah Gyan dashing to Legon Cities after Kotoko failed to raise his transfer fee despite continuously saying he will be playing for the Reds before hanging his boots, fears were that Badu may end up doing same.



But he said: “Gyan had said he will play but I am not saying I’ll play but to work in a different capacity.”



“If I stop playing, I don’t think I’ll come to Ghana to play. If I stop, I stop but there is a lot I can do for the club like scouting players and a whole lot.



“If I announce my retirement completely, I’ll not come back home and continue to play,” he added.



Badu spent less than 4 months with the Porcupine Warriors after joining from Berekum Arsenal as his rise in the national team swiftly moved him outside the country, spending a decade with Serie A side Udinese.