Agyemang Diawusie provides assist in SpVgg Bayreuth's loss

Agyemang Diawusie Agyemang Diawusie in black

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

SpVgg Bayreuth suffered a 4-1 defeat against SC Verl in the German Bundesliga 3 on Sunday, with Ghanaian winger Agyemang Diawusie providing an assist in the encounter.

SC Verl took the lead in the 21st minute through Michel Stöcker's goal before doubling their lead through Joel Grodowski in the 58th minute.

Diawusie was brought on as a substitute in the 75th minute, and his impact was almost immediate. He provided the assist for Jann George's goal in the 82nd minute, reducing the deficit for SpVgg Bayreuth.

However, SC Verl sealed the win with two quick goals in added time. Stijn Meijer scored in the 90+1 minute, while Mael Corboz added a fourth in the 90+4 minute.

Although Diawusie's contribution was not enough to change the outcome of the game, it was a positive display from the German-born.

SpVgg Bayreuth will be hoping for better results in their upcoming games as they aim to improve their position in the Bundesliga 3 table.

