Agyemang Duah details reason behind Black Stars' recent struggle

Former Ghana international Agyemang Duah

Former Ghana international Agyemang Duah has explained why the Black Stars has failed to glitter in recent times.

The Black Stars endured a difficult 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after failing to beat Mozambique in the final group game to snatch qualification to the knockout stage.



Ghana has now failed to make it to the knockout stage of the continental showpiece for the second time running having last suffered early elimination in AFCON 2021 held in Cameroon.



The West Africa powerhouse drew two games at the Nations Cup, finishing in third place in Group B, behind Cape Verde and Egypt.

“It’s about commitment and seriousness. How you prepare when going for a war is very important. I think these are some of the things affecting the Black Stars. Talent is key factor in football. So when the talent isn’t there, it becomes visible. If you compare one who has talent and another who doesn’t have, you will realize there is a vast difference when they play”



The Black Stars will return to action in March for the FIFA international break and are expected to play World Champions, Argentina in a friendly in Beijing, China.