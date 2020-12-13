Agyenim Boateng's solitary strike gives Medeama win over Ebusua Dwarfs

Agyenim Boateng's goal was enough as Medeam defeated a struggling Ebusua Dwarfs

It has been a terrible run for coach Samuel Boadu and his charges in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

Medeama had been tipped to challenge for the title but their form has been poor for much of the campaign with goal-scoring a major problem.



Agyenim Boateng's goal was enough as Medeam defeated a struggling Ebusua Dwarfs side in their Ghana Premier League matchday 5 clash at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday.



Both teams cancelled each other out as none could take advantage of the chances that fell to them with the first-half ending in a stalemate.



When the second half began Medeama pressed on for the opening but Ebusua Dwarfs stood firm but Medeama's dominance finally paid off when striker Agyenim Boateng gave the visitors the lead in the 71st minute of the game.

The win gives Medeama 5 points from their first 4 games moving the to 9th on the league table whiles Dwarfs have 4 points and lying 12th on the table.



