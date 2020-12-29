Ahmed Toure inches closer to Medeama SC deal

Burkinabe striker Ahmed Toure is on the verge of a switch to Medeama SC according to media reports.

The 33-year-old is currently a free agent and is eyeing a move to the Tarkwa based Ghana Premier League side.



Toure has a fine reputation in Ghana’s top-flight after successful stints with Asante Kotoko and Bechem United.



He is expected to bring back the lost firepower in a Medeama attack. Medeama have struggled to be explosive in the ongoing season.

The Mauves and Yellow have been wobbly up front following the departure of top marksman Prince Opoku Agyeman to South African PSL side Cape Town City FC.



Toure who has also had a stint with Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas has been identified as a capable replacement, FMIG understands.



Sources tell FMIG that Toure is set to arrive in Ghana on Friday and upon agreeing to terms, should complete the move to Medeama SC.