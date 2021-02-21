Ahmed Toure scores brace on his debut as Medeama beat Sharks 2-1

Ahmed Toure announced his return to the Ghana Premier League with a superb brace for Medeama in their 2-1 win at Elmina Sharks.

The Burkinabe international took just three minutes to open his goal-scoring account for the Mauve and Yellow.



Toure easily squeezed a neat header to beat Lord Bawa and slalom into the net.



Medeama continued to probe for more goals with Abass Mohammed and Rashid Rashid Nortey squandering chances.



The Tarkwa-based side dictated the pace of the game with occasional onslaught from the home team.



Sharks pulled parity after incessant pressure after Medeama caved to allow Benjamin Boateng to pull the trigger.

It’s was a beauty of a goal as he beat goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi.



The two teams continued to press for the winner in what turned out to be a midfield battle.



Cometh the hour, cometh the man as Ahmed Toure grabbed the match winner after scoring a beautiful free-kick from 20 yards.



Sharks have thus lost their home invincibility after losing to the two-time FA Cup holders.