Ailing Ghanaian football legend Kofi Abbrey receives support

Former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak winger Windsor Kofi Abbrey was filled with joy after he received financial support following his recuperating process.

Kofi Abbrey, a former Black Stars player has been bedridden due to illness but has undergone treatment and is recovering speedily.



Touched by the plight of the former Ghanaian international, the Dan Kwaku Yeboah Foundation with the aim of reaching out to ex-players have extended their hand to the ailing Kofi Abbrey at his residence.



During their conversation, Dan Kwaku Yeboah disclosed that an amount of GH5,000 cedis through the Foundation was presented to him.



Elated by the kind gesture, Kofi Abbrey expressed his appreciation to the Dan Kwaku Yeboah Foundation for their support and also called on the Ghana Football Association to come to his aid, despite sending several calls to the football governing body.



Kofi Abbrey is arguably one of Ghana’s greatest wingers who graced the field and also a household name in the Central African country of Cameroon.

He formed a deadly partnership with former Liberian legend George Oppong Weah when he crossed paths to join Tonnerre Yaounde in Cameroon after successful stints with Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in Ghana.



The talented winger could only move to Morocco and returned to Ghana in a footballing career that spanned three decades and was also a 1982 AFCON winner.



Before his predicaments, Kofi Abbrey was a Youth Development Coach for Asante Kotoko after earning his refresher course in the United Kingdom.



Watch the video below:





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







LSN/KPE