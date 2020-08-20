Sports News

Ajax, Andelercht scout Ghana’s Ransford Koufie

Koufie plays for Golden Kick

European giants Ajax and Anderlecht are keeping tabs on Ghanaian youngster Ranford Koufie.

According to reports, the two clubs are among several teams who have extensively scouted the midfielder in the last year.



It has been said the scouts were heavily impressed by his talents and have informed the clubs who are readying bids for him.



The 17-year-old Black Starlets midfielder plays for Accra-based division two club Golden Kick and he has spoken up about the reported links.



Koufie says he is calm and will continue to work hard to ensure that his dreams of reaching the top materialize.



He has absolute trust in his management to get him to a club that will aid his development.

"I am not under any pressure because of the trust I have in my management team”.



"We have discussed the possibility of going to a club that will help me develop my talent and become a better player in future, so I leave everything to them" he concluded.



Koufie’s is a versatile player who operates in any of the central midfield roles or on the flanks.



He was a member of the Black Starlets team that finished second in the WAFU Zone B final in Niger.

