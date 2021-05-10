Ajax chief Marc Overmars in Denmark to watch Ghana star Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana

The director of football affairs at Ajax Amsterdam, Marc Overmars has traveled to Denmark and will watch Kamal Deen Sulemana when his FC Nordsjaelland outfit takes on FC Copenhagen.

The Ghana international and his teammates will host the matchday opponent of the ongoing Danish Superliga campaign at the Right to Dream Park later this afternoon.



As a result of interest from Ajax, the club has sent their director of football affairs Marc Overmars to Denmark.



The ex-Dutch footballer has already arrived in Denmark and will be in the stands at the Right to Dream Park to watch Kamel Deen Sulemana.

As reported by footballghana.com already in the last few weeks, Ajax is one of a number of clubs interested in signing the skillful winger in the summer transfer window.



If Overmars is impressed by the talented attacker today, Ajax could move forward to present an official bid to FC Nordsjaelland even before the summer transfer window comes around.



Other clubs interested in signing Kamal Deen Sulemana include Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Bayer Leverkusen.