Ajax coach Alfred Schruder applauds Kudus Mohammed for his Wolrd Cup heroics

Mohammed Kudus in action for the Black Stars

Ajax coach Alfred Schruder is happy with the performance of his player Mohammed Kudus at the World Cup for Ghana.

Ghana lost to Portugal 3-2, lost to familiar foes Uruguay 2-0 before beating Korea 3-2, and failed to progress beyond the group stage after finishing bottom of Group H.



But on shining light at the tournament was Kudus Mohammed who scored a brace when Ghana defeated Korea 3-2 in their second game.



He also provided an assist for Ghana's first goal against Portugal and won the penalty that Andre Ayew missed against Uruguay.

"It is nice to see that Mohammed has also scored his goals for Ghana. He already did that for us before the World Cup." he said.



"I said from the start that he looks more like an attacker to me, who is very difficult to defend. This is partly because we have a lot of good midfielders."



The 22-year-old Ghanaian midfielder is now a hot cake as he is being pursued by English sides such as Liverpool, Everton, Spurs, Chelsea among others.