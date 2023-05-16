0
Menu
Sports

Ajax coach Heitinga commends Kudus and teammates after 3-2 win over Groningen

Kudus Mohammed 5768798 Kudus got an assist in the match

Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ajax head coach John Heitinga has commended the performance of Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus and his mates in their team's 3-2 victory over FC Groningen in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Heitinga was particularly impressed with Kudus' contribution during the match on Tuesday afternoon. The Black Stars promising talent made his presence felt after being handed a starting role for Ajax and playing the entire 90 minutes of the game.

After a tough first half which ended 1-1, Kudus showcased his playmaking abilities by providing an assist to Brian Brobbey, who subsequently scored the goal and Jurrien Timber secured the winner for Ajax later.

During the post-match interview, Coach John Heitinga commended his players for their performance, emphasizing that the team executed the necessary strategies to secure all three points.

"Our initial performance was excellent. We scored early, and then we had to maintain that momentum. We created opportunities down the left side, although our finishing could have been better," Heitinga remarked.

"We were vulnerable in transition, and our defence should have been more solid during those moments. We missed several chances throughout the game. We managed to penetrate their defence but failed to convert enough of those opportunities. Nonetheless, we did what was required to secure the victory," the Ajax manager added.

Ajax are currently 3rd on the table with Feyernord leading the table with a 13 points gap.

JNA/DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
2 sitting NDC MPs likely to 'Break the 4' in their constituencies
5 times Ghanaians have been busted for scamming people in the USA
Akwaboah Snr is dead
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Glass factory, apartments built by Anas on illegal land to be demolished
Mahama handed over a rising nation to Akufo-Addo – Majority Leader
Ken Agyapong’s boy drags NPP MPs over mass endorsement of Bawumia
Related Articles: