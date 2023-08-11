Ajax coach confirms Mohammed Kudus' availability amid transfer speculations

Mohammed Kudus

Ajax coach Maurice Steijn has acknowledged the considerable interest surrounding Mohammed Kudus and revealed that a potential transfer might materialise in the coming week.

Ajax are set to kick off their Eredivisie campaign against Heracles on Saturday, and Steijn has confirmed that Kudus is available for selection.



"Mohammed Kudus can play tomorrow. There are many things happening around him, but nothing concrete happened in the end. I'm very happy that he's with us tomorrow," Steijn stated.



Amidst growing speculations, reports have indicated that Ajax has reached an agreement with Brighton for a transfer fee of 40 million euros to secure Kudus' move to the Premier League club. This agreement comes despite notable interest from English giants Chelsea and Arsenal.

However, the deal's progression has hit a snag due to negotiations over personal terms between Kudus and Brighton. Reportedly, the 23-year-old midfielder desires the inclusion of a release clause in his contract before committing to the move.



Although Kudus is under contract until 2025, he made a bold decision in April by declining a one-year extension, signalling his aspiration for fresh challenges beyond his time at the Johan Cruyff Arena.



Kudus' tenure with Ajax has been undeniably impressive, amassing an impressive tally of 16 goals across 63 appearances in the Eredivisie. As the transfer saga unfolds, the football world eagerly anticipates the outcome and potential new chapter for the talented midfielder.