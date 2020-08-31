Sports News

Ajax coach praises Kudus Mohammed after win against Eintracht Frankfurt

Kudus was on target for Ajax

Ajax manager, Erik Ten Haag has eulogized Kudus Mohammed after scoring in Ajax’s 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The 20-year-old midfielder scored to wrap up the win for the Dutch despite Andre Silva scored a late equalizer for teh German side at the Amsterdam Arena.



He followed that up with his first goal for the club, thumping the ball into the back of the net after a clever backheel from his Ajax teammate.



“I have seen the same as you," Ten Haag told the media.



"It was an excellent performance by Kudus.

"He still has to search a bit about how to position, but if he is further integrated into our playing style, he will grow to an even higher level”, he said after the game," he added.



Kudus enjoyed the full minute of the game against Frankfurt, Hertha Berlin and Union Berlin.



The midfielder joined the Dutch side this summer from FC Nordsjaelland on a five-year deal.



Kudus will be hoping to start against Sparta on Sunday in the Dutch Eredivisie.

