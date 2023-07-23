Ajax coach urges Mohammed Kudus to consider staying amid Premier League interest

Mohammed Kudus

Ajax head coach, Maurice Steijn, has revealed that the club are working hard to convince star midfielder Mohammed Kudus to remain with them for one more season, despite strong interest from Premier League clubs.

Kudus, the highly talented attacking midfielder, turned down a one-year contract extension in April, signalling his intention to part ways with the Dutch club.



Reports suggest that Chelsea have already initiated talks to secure the services of the 22-year-old Ghana international, with hopes of sealing a deal this summer.



During the previous season, Kudus made a significant impact for Ajax, displaying his versatility by contributing an impressive 18 goals across all competitions. His ability to excel in various positions, including forward, attacking midfielder, winger, and central midfield, has captured the attention of top clubs in England.

However, Ajax's coach believes that if Kudus opts to stay for one more season and continues his outstanding performances, his value in the market will soar. Steijn emphasized, "I feel that when Kudus decides to stay for one more year, the real top clubs will then come for him. If we win the league and he scores 20 goals, clubs will pay double for him. This is what we are trying to tell him now."



Kudus joined Ajax from Nordsjaelland in July 2020 and has been an integral part of the squad since his arrival.