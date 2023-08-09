Ajax considering Ernest Nuamah as ideal replacement for 'exiting' Kudus - Report

Ernest Nuamah (right) and Mohammed Kudus on national team duty

Dutch giants, Ajax will look to find a replacement for Mohammed Kudus as soon as he leaves the club this summer.

The Ghana forward has been linked with a possible move to several clubs for the past couple of months.



Despite the links to clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool, and Borussia Dortmund, he is still a player of Ajax.



Over the weekend, it was reported that English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion have reached a deal with Ajax to sign Kudus.



With accepting the idea that it is possible to lose the Black Stars poster boy, the club is keeping tabs on a number of players who could be signed to replace the forward.

One such player is Ghana youngster Ernest Nuamah.



It is understood that Ajax sees him as the right replacement for Mohammed Kudus and will make a bid to FC Nordsjaelland if Mohammed Kudus should leave this summer.



Ernest Nuamah, 20, has been a star in the Danish Superliga since last season.



Already this season, he has scored four goals and provided one assist in three appearances.