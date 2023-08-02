Ajax continue talks with Mohammed Kudus in hopes that he stays for another season

Mohammed Kudus, Ghanaian international

Dutch giants, Ajax are still hopeful that Ghana star Mohammed Kudus will stay at the club for at least another season.

As reported by Footballghana in the last few months, Mohammed Kudus is a transfer target for a number of clubs in Europe.



It is understood that English Premier League club Chelsea are leading the race to land the signature of the attacking sensation.



Although Ajax officials admit that Mohammed Kudus could leave the club before the summer transfer window shuts, the club has also indicated that the aim is for the player to stay one more season.

In the last 24 hours, sources have disclosed that the Dutch Eredivisie giants are in constant talks with representatives of the Black Stars forward in hopes of convincing the player to spend the upcoming football season in Holland.



It is said that Kudus is not in a hurry and will give his best to Ajax if a move is not made this summer.



As proven in pre-season already, he will be crucial for Ajax if he stays at the club.