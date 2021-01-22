Ajax editor worried over Mohammed Kudus absence

Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

The editor-in-chief of Ajax, Bart Veenstra says he is worried about the continuous absence of Mohammed Kudus in the team.

Last Wednesday, the Ghana forward missed the team’s Cup win against AZ Alkmaar although he is said to have fully recovered from the injury he suffered against Liverpool last year in the Uefa Champions League.



Giving his take on the performance of the Ajax team after the match, Bart Veenstra who is close to the team expressed his delight but raised concerns that need to be addressed.



According to him, the absence of Mohammed Kudus is a worry because the team misses the creative quality of the attacker in the final third.



“It does worry me, because it is taking a long time now. He was injured against Liverpool in mid-October and was there again before the winter break. Then he could actually compete against Willem II, but they decided as a precaution that it was better not to do it,” the editor shared in an interview.

Bart Veenstra continued, “Now we are a month further and he is still not participating. Last year we saw with Neres how long it can take. I still find it difficult to say if I really miss him, because he only participated three times this season. I don't know if you can miss him, but I do miss certain qualities he has.



“You miss a creative midfielder. Gravenberch is creative, but I see it more as a connection player. He is not the man who has to take care of the through passes in the front. That's what you have Kudus for”.



Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus is expected to have a role to play for Ajax Amsterdam on Sunday when they take on Fortuna Sittard in the Dutch Eredivisie.