Ajax feels like a family to me - Mohammed Kudus

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is living a dream since joining Ajax FC in the summer, and has described the club as ‘family’.

The 20 year old joined the Amsterdam based club after agreeing a five-year deal worth 9 million euros in July .



Kudus was linked with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Monchengladbach, and several other clubs around Europe. However, it is the Dutch giants that has won the race to sign the highly rated attacker.

Speaking after his man of the match display against RKC Waalwijk in the Eredevisie on Sunday, Kudus shared his view about life at the Johan Cruyff Arena.



“This club feels like a family to me. This was my debut and we won as well, so it’s a double great feeling. I want to develop more. I can improve my finishing, my defensive side of the game, and more. But the main goal is to win as much as we can with the team”

