Ajax in hot pursuit of Ghanaian teen sensation Mohammed Kudus

Nordsjælland midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Eredivisie giants AFC Ajax are closing in on signing of FC Nordsjælland midfielder Mohammed Kudus, according to Dutch news outlet, De Telegraaf.

The highly-rated youngster joined the Danish side back in January 2018 and is now considered as the club’s most priced jewel.



Ajax coach Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on the Ghanaian international and has given his seal of approval for the signing of the former Right to Dream Academy trainee.



He will not come cheap, though, as Nordsjælland have placed a whooping €8.5M price tag on the Black Stars ace.

The 19 year old has been one of the standout performers in the Danish SuperLiga this season.



So much so, in fact, many of Europe’s elite clubs such as Liverpool, Everton, Tottenham, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund have all inquired about his availability.



Kudus has bagged 12 league goals this season has been nominated for the 2020 Golden Boy award.

