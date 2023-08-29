Ajax let slip monetary details of Mohammed Kudus deal when West Ham wanted to hide it

Mohammed Kudus

Despite West Ham's best efforts, selling club Ajax revealed crucial information about the Mohammed Kudus transfer agreement in an official statement.

The Dutch giants revealed the monetory details of the deal when the English Premier League side wanted to hide it.



The price West Ham paid Ajax for the Ghanaian sensation was kept a secret when they revealed Kudus on Sunday night.



“The Hammers fought off intense competition from some of Europe’s leading clubs to secure the services of the exciting Ghana international attacker from Ajax,” West Ham’s statement reads.



“The 23-year-old joins the Irons on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, becoming the Club’s fourth major summer signing following his former Ajax teammate and Mexico international Edson Álvarez, Greece defender Dinos Mavropanos and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse.”

However, Ajax did not follow West Ham's example in this specific agreement, confirming the financial facts by disclosing that a set transfer fee of €43 million (£37 million) might increase to (£39.5 million) "through variables."



“Ajax and West Ham United FC have reached an agreement on the transfer of Mohammed Kudus to the club from London,” Ajax state on their official site.



“The attacking midfielder’s contract at Ajax ran until June 30, 2025. Ajax and West Ham United FC agreed on a €43 million (£37m) transfer fee. This amount can increase to €46 million (£39.5m) through variables.”