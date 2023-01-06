Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder considering playing Mohammed Kudus as a winger

Ghanaian player, Mohammed Kudus

Manager of Dutch giants Ajax, Alfred Schreuder has disclosed that playing Ghana star Mohammed Kudus as a winger when the Eredivisie resumes is an option he is considering.

After continuing on break for a while after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Dutch Eredivisie is finally resuming this weekend.



For Ajax, the club will play as a guest to NEC.



Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder spoke on Ghana star Mohammed Kudus.



According to him, he could explore the possibility of playing the Black Stars poster boy on the flanks.

“It’s an option. But I saw the games in the World Cup, he only played there once. We also have Conceição and Tadić,” Alfred Schreuder.



The match between NEC and Ajax will be played on Sunday, January 8.



Mohammed Kudus has been training hard and is hoping to start the match to continue his outstanding form from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.