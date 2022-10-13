0
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder defends Mohammed Kudus' display against Napoli

Ajax Manager Alfred Schreuder Defends Mohammed Kudus' Display Against Napoli Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Thu, 13 Oct 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ajax manager, Alfred Schreuder has backed Mohammed Kudus despite his poor display against Napoli on Wednesday night in the UEFA Champions League.

The Black Stars midfielder endured a difficult game, getting the worse rating of 3.5 at the end of the match.

Kudus was replaced with Brian Brobbey after the hour mark, with the Dutch forward winning a penalty for their second goal in the 4-2 defeat to Napoli.

Although he had a bad game, Schreuder was impressed with his ability to mount pressure on defenders.

"He also does a lot of good things for us, such as the way he hunts and thus keeps the opponent moving. I like seeing how he does those things," said Schreuder after the match.

Kudus scored in the first fixture in the Netherlands against Napoli and before that had netted against Liverpool and Rangers in the UEFA Champions League.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has also scored four goals in the Eredivisie this season for Ajax Amsterdam.

Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:



Source: ghanasoccernet.com
