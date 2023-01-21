Ajax manager opens up on Mohammed Kudus' fitness, set to start against Feyenoord

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Ajax manager, Alfred Schreuder has given updates on Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus' fitness ahead of their trip to Feyenoord in the Eredivisie on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

The 22-year-old Ghana international has not featured since the return of the Dutch league after falling sick.



However, Kudus has been training in the last week and has been cleared for the crucial game against Feyenoord.



"In principle, they are fit enough to start. Can they play ninety minutes? It's hard to say, but I think all three of them had a great week and all three could start. Then it remains to be seen how long they can keep it up. We will see on Sunday whether they will start," Schreuder said.

“Today and Wednesday I saw a lot of drive. I couldn't see it now, so to speak," he added.



Ajax are winless in the league since the start of the year and will need the attacking midfielder at his best to stage a fight for the title, which seems to be gradually fading away from the champions.