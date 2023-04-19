Ajax manager unsure if Mohammed Kudus will be fit in time for PSV showdown

Mohammed Kudus, Ghanaian international

The manager of Ajax, John Heitinga has provided an important update on injured Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

According to him, although the star attacker has a chance of making a return to full fitness this week, he is not sure he will be available for selection for the big game against PSV.



"Whether they will get PSV, I can't say yet. The hope is there, but whether they make it depends on the coming days. Devyne has trained one training part. That is a day-to-day view. Mohammed has not yet trained," John Heitinga said as reported by Voetbal International.



The game between Ajax and PSV will be played on Sunday, April 23.

Mohammed Kudus has been out injured with a muscle problem for the last few weeks.



He had been ruled out for at least three games. For a team that is chasing Feyenoord for the Dutch Eredivisie title, Ajax hopes to have Mohammed Kudus fit as soon as possible.



The Black Stars poster boy has been a key man for the Dutch Eredivisie side and is keen on winning a trophy with his team at the end of the season.