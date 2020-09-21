0
Menu
Sports

Ajax midfielder Kudus achieves impressive passing record against Waalwijk

WhatsApp Image 2020 09 20 At 6 Kudus.jpeg Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Mon, 21 Sep 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed, was voted man of the match following the 3-0 victory over RKC Waalwijk in the Dutch top-flight on Sunday.

The award was rightly deserved, as the Ghana star impressed greatly in the match.

The 19-year-old was quick, technical, creative, press-resistant and aggressive defensively.

According to OptaJohan, attempted 54 passes in the opposition half more than any other player in the match.

Kudus joined Ajax this summer from Nordsjaelland. Sunday's game was his first competitive match for the Dutch champions.

Source: Ghana Soccernet
Disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: