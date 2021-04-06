Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus opens up on his long injury setback

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has opened up on his three-month injury lay-off.

Kudu sustained an injury on his Champions League debut against Liverpool and was ruled out of action for several weeks.



The Ghanaian underwent surgery and was expected to be about for three to six months.



However, the 20-year-old recovered quicker than expected.



"It has led me to discover a part of myself. It made me find out that I am very strong," he told Ajax TV as reported by Citi Sports.

"The Champions League is one of the biggest stages in the world. Imagine I have worked all my twenty years in life to play at that level and then get a hit like this."



He added, "It just made a tougher person than before."



"It is going to be a different beast out there."



Mohammed Kudus has made 15 appearances for Ajax so far this season, scored two goals, and provided three assists in the process.