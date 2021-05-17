Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus voted King of the Match

Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been voted King of the Match in the final game of the Eredivisie as Ajax beat Vitesse at the Gelrodome.

The 20-year-old starred as Ajax crowned the Eredivisie season with a 3-1 victory on the road to amass 88 points, equaling PSV's total points tally in 2015 but with a better goal difference.



Ivorian forward Sebastian Haller opened the scoring after 12 minutes before Brazilian striker Antony doubled the lead. Vitesse pulled one back through Löis Openda. Lisandro Martinez finished the scoring for Ajax in the second half.



Kudus, who joined the Dutch giants last summer had a mixed season after an injury interrupted campaign.

Despite his time on the sidelines, the youngster has showed enormous quality anytime he is on the pitch.



This was his third King of the Match award in 17 Dutch top-flight games. The ex-FC Nordsjaelland player scored four goals and created three assists in the Eredivisie.



He finished the season winning the double, the Dutch Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup.