Sports News

Ajax newboy Mohammed Kudus: Andre Ayew is my role model

Mohammed Kudus

Ajax Amsterdam new signing Mohammed Kudus has revealed his veneration for Ghana captain Andre Ayew.

The 19-year-old claims he draws a lot of inspiration from the Swansea City ace.



Kudus made a high profile move to the Eredivisie outfit this summer from Danish Superliga side Nordsjaelland.



His transfer fee was reported to be €9 million.

A lot is expected is expected from the Right To Dream Academy graduate



''I have quite a few but I will say Andre Ayew. When I was growing up I looked up to him. Most of the time he motivated me as well,'' Kudus told Ajax TV in a Q&A session.



Kudus has settled in well at his new club and given a good account of himself in the friendly matches against Wolfsberger and Red Bull Salzburg.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.