Ajax part ways with Ghanaian youngster Brian Brobbey

Ajax Amsterdam has parted ways with Ghanaian youngster Brian Brobbey after failing to reach an agreement over a new deal.

The 18-year-old was among the hottest prospects in the second team of the Dutch champions and has already trained with the senior side on several occasions.



Brobbey's contract with Ajax was supposed to expire on June 30, 2021, and the club was bent on offering him a new deal but the contract renewal talks fell through.



Club Sporting Director Marc Overmars confirmed the departures of three youth stars including Brian Brobbey to Fox Sports via Soccernews.nl: "If they are good enough, we will get them into the selection and they will have opportunities. But you always taste some impatience."



"They don't have to be afraid. They, Donny van de Beek and Frenkie de Jong can also take as an example. They played first division at Jong Ajax for almost a year."

Brobbey made 13 appearances for Jong Ajax in the Dutch second-tier this season, scoring seven goals and providing one assist.



His exploits with the youth side have seen him being linked with a summer move to several European clubs.



He was one of the players who was contacted by former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah, to switch allegiance and play for Ghana despite representing the Dutch up to the U-19 level.

