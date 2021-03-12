Ajax prodigy Brian Brobbey agrees move to German side RB Leipzig

Brian Brobbey, Ghanaian footballer

Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey has agreed personal terms with German giants RB Leipzig as he will be leaving Ajax on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Brobbey is enjoying a breakthrough season at Dutch masters Ajax Amsterdam.



Per sources close to the player indicate that he will be plying his trade in German with RB Leipzig next term.



The likes of Bayern München, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund have been registered with an interest in the highly-rated 19-year-old striker.

Brobbey has found the net four times in seven games for Ajax's first team so far this season.



He is eligible to play his international football for Ghana due to his Ghanaian parentage.