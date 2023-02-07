Ajax rate Mohammed Kudus as a €100M player - Rafael van der Vaart reveals

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Ajax legend, Rafael van der Vaart has revealed that his former club values Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus at €100 million.

Mohammed Kudus was explosive for the Eredevsisse side in the ongoing 2022/2023 season despite having less playing time before putting himself on the map at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Rafael van der Vaart who is a big fan of Mohammed Kudus believes that the Ghana star is yet to play the best football because he has a super talent.



However, he stated that it was not a surprise to him after Ajax Director, Mac Overmars told him that the Ghanaian will fetch them €100M in the coming years because that is his value.



"Everything a footballer needs in his position he has it. He has strength, and speed, this is the best player Ajax has. And he is now picked by Johnny Heitinga. That makes me happy, and I think it makes everyone happy."



“I spoke to Marc Overmars afterward, and he said: ‘This is my best purchase ever. He is going to be a €100m player,’” he told Studio Voetbal of his conversation with Ajax's then director of football affairs.

Mohammed Kudus has made 19 league appearances for Ajax in the ongoing season, scoring eight goals and providing one assist.



