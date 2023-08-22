Ajax reject West Ham's €40m bid for Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus

Ajax have turned down an initial bid of €40 million plus potential add-ons from West Ham United for the transfer of midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The Dutch giants are reportedly seeking at least an additional €10 million before they would consider selling the player.



Kudus, aged 23, emerged as a significant player for Ajax during the previous season, attracting the attention of several elite European clubs, including West Ham. However, Ajax's response indicates that the London-based club's offer fell short of their valuation.



Earlier in the summer transfer window, Kudus was linked with potential moves to Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal.

Additionally, there were reports that Brighton had reached a club-record €40 million agreement with Ajax for the Ghanaian midfielder. However, Kudus reportedly declined the offer from Brighton due to disagreements over personal terms.



Kudus has already agreed on personal terms with West Ham, but negotiations between the clubs have proven to be challenging. Ajax's dissatisfaction with West Ham's initial offer is seen as a primary hurdle in finalising the deal.



In the current season, Kudus has demonstrated his form and influence on the field by contributing with both goals and assists in two games. His performances earned him a place in the Eredivisie team of the week. In the 2022/2023 season, Kudus notably netted 11 goals and provided three assists for Ajax in league matches.