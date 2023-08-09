Ajax set to bid for Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah

Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah

Dutch side, Ajax Amsterdam are preparing a bid for Ghanaian sensation Ernest Nuamah as they look to find a replacement for Mohammed Kudus who is set for a move abroad.

With Kudus's possible move to Chelsea or Brighton on cards, Ajax are strategizing to secure a long-term successor for the talented Ghanaian midfielder.



The 19-year-old winger has captured the attention of several European clubs, including Reims, who have even submitted an initial offer for the player's services.



According to sports journalist, Santi Aouna, Reims presented a substantial bid of 18 million euros but Nordsjælland remained resolute in their stance.



The value of the young Ghanaian forward continues to rise as he continues to shine.

PSG reportedly initiated discussions, even submitting an offer, but Nordsjælland promptly declined, fully aware of the player's value.



Nuamah's dynamic playing style and impressive technical abilities stood out, resulting in 12 goals and 4 assists in 30 matches last season.



His performances naturally attracted interest from multiple European teams. The Ghanaian has also surfaced in connection with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).



JNA