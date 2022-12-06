Ajax set to make at least £40m from Mohammed Kudus’ sale next summer

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus is reportedly set for a big transfer next summer.

The talented striker has been in scintillating form in the last few months for both club and country.



Although he had a slow start to the 2022/23 football season in the Netherlands where he was limited to playing time at his club Ajax, he managed to work his way into the starting eleven and proved why he should not be on the bench.



He starred in the Uefa Champions League and joined Ghana’s team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the most in-form Black Stars attacker.



Having played in all three matches of Ghana in Group H of the world cup, Mohammed Kudus distinguished himself in all the matches and caught the eye of many scouts.

Reports gathered indicate that he could be heading to England where the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool are all said to be interested in his signature.



According to sources, Ajax at the moment expects to make at least £40 million if the club decides to transfer the forward.



In addition to the interest from the English clubs, Mohammed Kudus is also a player of interest for Spanish giants Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.